Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Election Results Certified, President Begins Consultations
Israel's President Isaac Herzog receives the certified results of the Nov. 2 election from Central Elections Committee chairman and Supreme Court Justice Yitzhak Amit at the Presidents Office in Jerusalem on Nov. 9, 2022. (Kobi Gideon, GPO)
News Updates
Israel election
Isaac Herzog

Israel’s Election Results Certified, President Begins Consultations

The Media Line Staff
11/09/2022

Israel’s Central Election Committee verified the results of last week’s national elections and delivered them on Wednesday morning to President Isaac Herzog. Later on Wednesday, Herzog will begin consultations with all of the parties elected to the 25th Knesset, when each party will identify which lawmaker it wants the president to award the mandate to form a government.

Herzog is scheduled to meet on Wednesday with representatives of Opposition Leader Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud, current Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s National Unity and the ultra-Orthodox Shas; on Thursday he is scheduled to meet with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ), Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party (RZP), Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu, controverisal lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir’s  Otzma Yehudit, and the majority Arab Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am; and on Friday is scheduled to meet with  the left-wing Labor and anti-LGBT Noam.  The parties that made up the Religious Zionist alliance, RZP, Otzma Yehudit and Noam, ran together but will make their recommendations and negotiate to enter the government separately.

The lawmaker asked to form the next government will have 28 days to negotiate with potential coalition partners, and can request a 14-day extension. If he or she is unable to form a government it will pass to a new lawmaker. Netanyahu, whose right-wing bloc received at least 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament, is expected to be asked first to form the government.

“I appeal to all elected officials and say: alongside a vibrant and vital political debate, alongside victories and decision-making, alongside a refusal to make concessions on one’s worldview—it is absolutely forbidden under any circumstances forgo our togetherness. The responsibility for this lies with all of us, but in the political realm it lies first and foremost on every side in our legislature; on all the various factions,” Herzog said in Jerusalem upon receiving the certified election results. He also called for “respectful dialogue” and “cohesion.”

Herzog said he would assign the task of forming a government on Sunday.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.