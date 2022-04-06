Israel’s Exports of Rough Diamonds Up 35%, Polished Diamonds Up 58.1%, in Q1: Report

Israel’s rough diamond exports increased 35% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, totaling $526.5 million, the Economy and Industry Ministry announced on Tuesday. This includes an 11.1% rise in rough diamond exports in March alone, from $157.9 million to $175.4 million. The United Arab Emirates accounted for 13.7% of rough diamond exports in March, reaching $24 million. Israeli exports of polished diamonds in Q1 rose by 58.1% year-on-year, and in March by 105.9%. Imports of rough and polished diamonds to Israel in Q1 were also up, by 3.8% (totaling $494.4 million) and 45.7% (totaling $942.1 million) respectively.