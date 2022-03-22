Israel’s Field Hospital in Ukraine Begins Operating

Israel’s field hospital set up on a school grounds in western Ukraine began operating on Tuesday. Both the Israeli and Ukrainian flags were officially raised and the anthems of both countries played, according to reports. The medical team staffing the hospital left from Israel for Ukraine on Monday, with an official sendoff from Ben-Gurion Airport.

“Israel has been extending its hand to render assistance in the crisis in Ukraine for several weeks now, from the very first moment – in various ways. We are managing this unfortunate crisis with sensitivity, generosity and responsibility, while maintaining a balance between the various factors – and they are complex,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in addressing the medical team before it took off for Ukraine. “The people of Israel and the Israeli public can be proud of the contribution and the assistance of the State of Israel to the citizens of Ukraine. Be proud of all the actions that the State of Israel is doing: Shipments of medicine, establishing a field hospital, actions in other areas – there are not many countries acting on such a scale.”

Israel late last week shipped 17 tons of equipment for the hospital, and sent 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the early days of the conflict as well. The field hospital, set to operate for a month, will be run by staff from Sheba Medical Center, Clalit Health Services and other hospitals, unlike other Israeli field hospitals which have been operated by the Israel Defense Forces. The field hospital will include wards for children and adults, an emergency room, a delivery room and a primary care clinic. The Israeli team will work with local medical teams as well.

The field hospital has been named Kochav Meir, which is Hebrew for Shining Star. It is meant to honor Israel’s former Prime Minister Golda Meir, who was born in Ukraine, and who founded the program under which Israel provides field hospitals to conflict areas. It is funded by the Israeli government, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman family philanthropies, and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee.