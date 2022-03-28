Israel’s FM Lapid Announces Permanent Regional Forum To Deter Iran

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday announced that cooperation between Israel, the United States, Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates will continue on a regular basis in order to strike fear in Iran.

Speaking at the historic two-day Negev Summit that was held with his counterparts in Sde Boker in southern Israel, Lapid said the meeting was “the first of its kind, but not the last. Last night we decided to make the Negev Summit a permanent forum.” Lapid noted that Israel would meet with its regional partners regularly, and also invited the Palestinians to join and work toward a future of “progress and success.”

One of the top items on the agenda was the looming nuclear deal with Iran, which Israel believes could be finalized this week. The agreement being negotiated between world powers in Vienna would provide Iran with significant sanctions relief and Jerusalem fears it would also enable the Islamic Republic to rapidly develop nuclear weapons.

All of the foreign ministers in attendance at the Negev Summit condemned Sunday’s terrorist attack in the northern Israeli city of Hadera, in which Israeli Arab gunmen affiliated with the Islamic State group killed two border police officers.