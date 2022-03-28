The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israel’s FM Lapid Announces Permanent Regional Forum To Deter Iran
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meet in at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, March 27, 2022. (Koby Gideon/GPO)
News Updates
Negev Summit
Yair Lapid
Antony Blinken
Iran nuclear agreement

Israel’s FM Lapid Announces Permanent Regional Forum To Deter Iran

The Media Line Staff
03/28/2022

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday announced that cooperation between Israel, the United States, Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates will continue on a regular basis in order to strike fear in Iran.

Speaking at the historic two-day Negev Summit that was held with his counterparts in Sde Boker in southern Israel, Lapid said the meeting was “the first of its kind, but not the last. Last night we decided to make the Negev Summit a permanent forum.” Lapid noted that Israel would meet with its regional partners regularly, and also invited the Palestinians to join and work toward a future of “progress and success.”

One of the top items on the agenda was the looming nuclear deal with Iran, which Israel believes could be finalized this week. The agreement being negotiated between world powers in Vienna would provide Iran with significant sanctions relief and Jerusalem fears it would also enable the Islamic Republic to rapidly develop nuclear weapons.

All of the foreign ministers in attendance at the Negev Summit condemned Sunday’s terrorist attack in the northern Israeli city of Hadera, in which Israeli Arab gunmen affiliated with the Islamic State group killed two border police officers.

