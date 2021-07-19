Israel’s FM Lapid to Visit Morocco

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will visit Morocco in August. Lapid confirmed the visit on Monday in an announcement at his Yesh Atid faction meeting, The visit will take place next month with the start of direct flights between the two countries.

Israel and Morocco re-established diplomatic relations, cut in 2002, in December, the fourth Arab country to do so.

Lapid said on Monday that after his visit to Morocco, which he called “a historic event,” his Moroccan counterpart will visit Israel to open diplomatic missions.

Welfare Minister Meir Cohen, who was born in Morocco, will travel with Lapid to Rabat.