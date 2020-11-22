Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Gantz Okays Panel to Investigate Sub Scandal
Another rip in an already torn coalition? Binyamin Netanyahu (left) and Benny Gantz. (US State Department; Reuven Kapochinsky/Israel Resilience Party)
News Updates
Israel
Benny Gantz
Binyamin Netanyahu
submarines
ThyssenKrupp
kickbacks
investigatory panel

Israel’s Gantz Okays Panel to Investigate Sub Scandal

The Media Line Staff
11/22/2020

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is alternate prime minister in an uneasy alliance with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, has established a panel to look into allegations of kickbacks that could end up involving Netanyahu himself. The alleged kickbacks concern the purchase of submarines from the German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp, whose Israeli representative is accused of having nailed down the order with the help of Netanyahu’s cousin and personal attorney, who is said to have invoked the prime minister’s name in pressuring the Defense Ministry. The affair is known as Case 3000, one of four to have dogged Netanyahu over the past couple years. He is currently on trial for the other three on charges ranging from fraud to bribery. Gantz, a former military chief of staff and political novice who leads the centrist Blue and White party, agreed to join a government with Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but only on condition that he take over as prime minister a year from now. Observers say Netanyahu has no intention of handing over the reins and that this is Gantz’s way to pressure him to step aside.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.