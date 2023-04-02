Donate
Israel’s Government Fires Actress Noa Tishby as Special Envoy
Noa Tishby in Jaffa, 2021. (Alon Shafransky)
Noa Tishby
Antisemitism
judicial reform

Israel's Government Fires Actress Noa Tishby as Special Envoy

The Media Line Staff
04/02/2023

Actress and informal spokeswoman for Israel Noa Tishby has been fired from her volunteer position with the Israeli government as special envoy for combating antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel. Tishby made the announcement in a letter that was posted to her social media accounts on Sunday. Her firing comes two weeks after she publicly criticized the government’s efforts to overhaul the judiciary, calling it “not a reform, but a coup.”

Tishby wrote, “It is with disappointment and sadness, but an enduring determination, that I can confirm that the current Israeli government has dismissed me as Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel. It is not possible for me to know if their decision was driven by my publicly stated concerns about this government’s ‘judicial reform policy.’ But given the reality that antisemitism continues its dangerous rise globally, and the threat to Israel’s existence through delegitimization policies has not slowed, it is difficult to come to any other reasonable conclusion.”

She also posted a letter dated today from the Foreign Ministry, which says that her term as special envoy officially ended at the end of 2022 and that even though they had discussed extending her term, “under current circumstances, the ministry does not intend to renew the relationship.” The letter does not specify the circumstances, however.

Tishby was appointed to the new and unpaid position last year by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

“True patriotism involves standing up for the values and principles that form the foundation of our nation, even when it means questioning or opposing policies implemented by this or any government. I am disappointed by their decision but remain steadfast in my commitment to fighting antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel on the global stage,” Tishby also wrote.

