Israel’s Health Ministry Plans to End Outdoor Face Mask Requirement

Israel’s Health Ministry is planning to end the requirement that Israelis wear face masks outdoors, Israel’s Channel 12 reported. The report comes as Israel crossed the threshold of 6,000 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The decision comes as morbidity rates in Israel continue to fall, dropping below 30,000 for the first time since September, a result of a month-long lockdown and the fact that over 4.1 million Israelis have been fully vaccinated.

In addition, the health ministry is considering allowing tourists to enter the country over the next month and to allow Israeli to travel to countries that accept Israel’s so-called green passport.

Channel 12 also reported that the health ministry is considering allowing larger crowds at theaters and sports arenas and to expand the limit on private gatherings, currently set at 20 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. It will not lift the requirement to wear a mask at such gatherings, however.