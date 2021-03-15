Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Health Ministry Plans to End Outdoor Face Mask Requirement
News Updates
facemasks
Israel
Health Ministry

Israel’s Health Ministry Plans to End Outdoor Face Mask Requirement

The Media Line Staff
03/15/2021

Israel’s Health Ministry is planning to end the requirement that Israelis wear face masks outdoors, Israel’s Channel 12 reported. The report comes as Israel crossed the threshold of 6,000 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The decision comes as morbidity rates in Israel continue to fall, dropping below 30,000 for the first time since September, a result of a month-long lockdown and the fact that over 4.1 million Israelis have been fully vaccinated.

In addition, the health ministry is considering allowing tourists to enter the country over the next month and to allow Israeli to travel to countries that accept Israel’s so-called green passport.

Channel 12 also reported that the health ministry is considering allowing larger crowds at theaters and sports arenas and to expand the limit on private gatherings, currently set at 20 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. It will not lift the requirement to wear a mask at such gatherings, however.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.