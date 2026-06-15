Israel’s Largest Rehabilitation Hospital Planned Following NIS 200 Million Gift From Jusidman Family Charitable Foundation

A new rehabilitation hospital expected to become the largest in Israel will be built in northern Tel Aviv, supported by a NIS 200 million anchor donation from the Jusidman Family Charitable Foundation.

The project, announced Sunday, carries a total investment of approximately $390 million. The Jusidman Family Charitable Foundation will provide the anchor donation for the new Jusidman Rehabilitation Hospital campus, to be developed in partnership with the Tel Aviv Foundation and the Reuth Association. Additional funding is expected from municipal, governmental, and private sources.

The new facility will relocate and expand Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital’s operations from the Yad Eliyahu neighborhood in south Tel Aviv to a new campus in Sde Dov. Construction is expected to take approximately six years.

The hospital will include about 540 beds, a larger day rehabilitation unit, treatment facilities, a hydrotherapy pool, specialized institutes and clinics, a research and development center, and green spaces for patients and families.

Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo and Chairman of the Tel Aviv Foundation, said the project would strengthen rehabilitation services in Israel.

“The establishment of the new Jusidman Rehabilitation Hospital is another significant step toward strengthening Israel’s rehabilitation healthcare system,” Huldai said.

Igal Jusidman, Representative of the Jusidman Family Charitable Foundation, said the project reflected the growing importance of rehabilitation medicine.

“It took a long and painful war to remind us of the critical role rehabilitation plays in restoring lives, dignity, and independence,” Jusidman said.

Dr. Hila Oren, CEO of the Tel Aviv Foundation, described the donation as an example of philanthropy supporting large-scale urban initiatives.

Professor Nachman Ash, Chairman of the Reuth Association, said demand for rehabilitation and geriatric services continues to grow nationwide.

The hospital, which marks 65 years since the founding of Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital, will continue serving patients from across Israel. The existing institution is affiliated with the Gray Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences at Tel Aviv University and includes rehabilitation programs in orthopedics, neurology, head injuries, geriatrics, and respiratory care, as well as Israel’s largest day rehabilitation center and a post-trauma rehabilitation center serving victims of October 7 and veterans of the ongoing conflict.