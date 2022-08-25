Israel’s Military Prosecutors File Terror Charges Against Islamic Jihad Leader

Prosecutors from the Israel Defense Forces filed an indictment against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader Bassam Al-Saadi, whose arrest at the beginning of the month in Jenin precipitated a conflict between Israel and the PIJ in Gaza, which saw more than 45 Palestinians killed and 1,000 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel.

Saadi on Thursday was charged with membership in a terror group, conducting operations on behalf of the terror group, incitement to terrorism, assisting others to contact an enemy, and assuming a false identity. No trial date has been scheduled.

Saadi’s release was among the terms of the Egyptian-brokered cease-fire between Israel and the PIJ in Gaza, according to PIJ. Prior to the indictment, Israel has said it would not release him anytime soon.