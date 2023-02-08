Israel’s Military Says It Will Raze Home of Jerusalem Attacker

The east Jerusalem home of the Palestinian gunman who killed seven people in front of a Jerusalem synagogue will be demolished, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday. Alqam Khayri, 21, attacked people standing in front of a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood on January 27, before being shot and killed by police officers.

His home in the A Tor neighborhood of east Jerusalem was sealed off after the police on orders of the government’s security cabinet, in keeping with the Israeli government’s policy of razing the homes of terrorists to act as a deterrent to future attacks.

The IDF informed Khayri’s family of its intention to demolish the home; the family can appeal to Israel’s Supreme Court.