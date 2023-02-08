Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Military Says It Will Raze Home of Jerusalem Attacker
A candlelight vigil at the site of the shooting attack in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem on January 28, 2023. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
east Jerusalem
Israel Defense Forces
home demolitions

Israel’s Military Says It Will Raze Home of Jerusalem Attacker

The Media Line Staff
02/08/2023

The east Jerusalem home of the Palestinian gunman who killed seven people in front of a Jerusalem synagogue will be demolished, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday. Alqam Khayri, 21, attacked people standing in front of a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood on January 27, before being shot and killed by police officers.

His home in the A Tor neighborhood of east Jerusalem was sealed off after the police on orders of the government’s security cabinet, in keeping with the Israeli government’s policy of razing the homes of terrorists to act as a deterrent to future attacks.

The IDF informed Khayri’s family of its intention to demolish the home; the family can appeal to Israel’s Supreme Court.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.