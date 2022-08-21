Israel’s Military To File Terrorism Charges Against Islamic Jihad Leader
The Israel Defense Forces will file formal charges against the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, it announced on Sunday. Also on Sunday, a military court in the West Bank extended the remand of Bassam al-Saadi until August 25. The arrest of Saadi on August 1 in the West Bank city of Jenin led to a lockdown of southern Israel over fears of retaliation and eventually to a week of cross border hostilities that saw over 1,000 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel and nearly 50 Gazan Palestinians killed.
The charges will include membership in a terror group, conducting operations for a terror group, incitement, and supporting terrorism. It is the third time that Saadi’s detention has been extended.