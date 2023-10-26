Donate
Israel’s Ministry of Defense Works Tirelessly to Repair Gaza Border Security
Israel deploy soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Oct. 24, 2023. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu/Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
10/27/2023

Joint effort "Returning Eyes to Gaza" focuses on clearing explosives and enhancing systems

Israel’s Ministry of Defense has been intensively working to restore damaged security sites around the Gaza border since the onset of the recent conflict. The multi-divisional effort, dubbed “Returning Eyes to Gaza,” includes clearing explosive devices and installing new security systems. The operations related to intelligence collection and cyber capabilities are almost fully operational again, according to officials. Commander COL Tomer Schreiber emphasized the commitment to “strengthen control of the area,” while LTC Ofir Abraham noted the focus on “locating the enemy and destroying it.” LTC Adar Cohen, head of Multidimensional Defense Systems, highlighted that his team has been working “24/7 under fire” to restore the original state of systems and support both offensive and defensive actions.

