Israel’s Navy, US 5th Fleet in Midst of Bilateral Maritime Exercise
The guided-missile destroyer USS Cole transfers control of a stateless fishing vessel carrying fertilizer used for explosives, believed to have originated in Iran and to be headed for the Houthi rebels in Iran, to the Yemen Coast Guard in the Gulf of Oman on Jan. 21, 2022. (US Navy)
News Updates
Israeli Navy
US Navy
Exercise

Israel’s Navy, US 5th Fleet in Midst of Bilateral Maritime Exercise

The Media Line Staff
03/29/2022

Israel’s Navy and the US 5th Fleet are in the third day of a 10-day bilateral maritime exercise dubbed Intrinsic Defender.  The Intrinsic Defender exercise focuses on maritime security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, health topics and unmanned systems integration.

More than 300 US personnel are participating in the exercise, including a US Navy explosive ordnance disposal dive team, US Coast Guard maritime engagement team, and global health engagement team. The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Cole is scheduled to participate in the exercise. The exercise is taking place off the coast of Eilat.

“‘Intrinsic Defender’ joins past exercises between the IDF and the United States Armed Forces in strengthening the operational capabilities and strategic partnership of the two militaries,” the IDF said in a statement.

“Working with our partners allows us to strengthen our bonds and increase our interoperability. This exercise will allow us to fortify our continued partnership in the region.” said Cmdr. Jim Welsch, the USS Cole’s commanding officer.

