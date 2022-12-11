Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Netanyahu Granted 10 Additional Days To Form Government
Binyamin Netanyahu, left, receives the mandate to form a governmetn from Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, on November 13, 2022. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)
News Updates
Binyamin Netanyahu
Isaac Herzog
form government

Israel’s Netanyahu Granted 10 Additional Days To Form Government

The Media Line Staff
12/11/2022

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu was granted 10 more days in order to finish forming his government by the country’s president, Isaac Herzog. Netanyahu now has until December 21 to form his government. Herzog could have granted Netanyahu up to 14 days; it is not known why he chose to not grant Netanyahu the full two weeks.

In his request for an extension, Netanyahu told Herzog that his party has signed tentative agreements with the parties that he plans to have in his government but that issues remained to be solved regarding the ministerial positions and committee assignments that will be given to each party.

In a letter informing Netanyahu of the extension, Herzog said he is concerned about the far-right government that the former prime minister is forming.  “These are complex times for Israeli society as differences over core issues threaten to stoke violence and blind hatred,” the president wrote. “The coalition being formed must maintain a respectful and responsible dialogue between the authorities—executive, legislature, and judiciary,” he also wrote.

The warning likely was in response to the forming coalitions stated goal of implementing an override clause, which would allow the Knesset to block the ability of the country’s Supreme Court to block legislation and government decisions that it says violates Israel’s Basic Law, the closest thing the country has to a constitution.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.