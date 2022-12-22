Israel’s Netanyahu Says He Has Formed a Gov’t, but Deals With Partners Remain Unsigned

Israel’s Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu called President Isaac Herzog Wednesday night, minutes before a midnight deadline, to inform the president that he had succeeded in forming a coalition government.

The government, as expected, will comprise Netanyahu’s Likud, which garnered a plurality of votes – 23% – in the November 1 election, along with five additional parties. These include three far-right religious parties (Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit, and Noam) that ran on a joint electoral slate, along with two ultra-Orthodox parties (United Torah Judaism and Shas). Together, they represent 64 members of Knesset – a 53% majority in the 120-seat parliament.

Despite the customary phone call to the president and Netanyahu’s triumphant tweet announcing “I’ve done it,” the Likud has only signed a coalition agreement with one of its five partners.

By law, the new government must be sworn in by January 2, 2023.