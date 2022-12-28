It's the glowing season of lights.

Israel’s New Ambassador to Turkey Presents Credentials to Erdogan
Israel’s new ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian, presents her credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, becoming the first Israeli to fill the post since 2018, on December 27, 2022, in Ankara. (Twitter)
News Updates
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Israel
Turkey
Ambassador

Israel’s New Ambassador to Turkey Presents Credentials to Erdogan

The Media Line Staff
12/28/2022

Israel’s new ambassador to Turkey presented her credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, becoming the first Israeli to fill the post since 2018. Irit Lillian, Israeli’s charge d’affaires in Ankara since January 2021 who has been central to the reconciliation between Israel and Turkey, will begin his work in Ankara in January.

Israel and Turkey restored full diplomatic ties in August, which were broken in 2018 when Turkey recalled its ambassador protest Israel’s response to Palestinian rioting on the Gaza border, which left dozens dead. Herzog made an official visit to Ankara in March at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

But relations between Israel and Turkey had been turbulent since at least 2010, when Israeli commandos raided the Mavi Marmara ship carrying activists trying to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, which left 10 Turkish citizens.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
