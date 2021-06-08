Protecting Truth During Tension

Israel’s New Government to Be Sworn in Sunday
Israel's Knesset, or parliament building. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
new government
swearing-in
Yair Lapid

Israel’s New Government to Be Sworn in Sunday

The Media Line Staff
06/08/2021

Israel’s new government will be sworn in on June 13 during a special plenum session, the Knesset speaker, Yariv Levin, announced on Tuesday. The election for a new speaker will take place on the same day. Also on Sunday, the full 120-member Knesset will hold a vote of confidence in the new government, made up of 61 seats from eight different political parties. All coalition agreements must be made public on Friday, prior to the vote. The vote comes a day before the deadline set by law.

Supporters of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu likely will use the 48 hours between the presentation of the coalition agreements and the vote to convince at least one lawmaker to leave the alliance, thus thwarting the unity government.

“Yesterday, we sat with all the heads of the parties. I saw their determination. This government will be formed. This government will be good and it will last because it is based on the right things – on trust, on decency, on goodwill,” Yair Lapid, who had the mandate to form the government, said Tuesday during a meeting of Yesh Atid lawmakers. “This government will be formed and will last because we’ve come to work, on education, on health care, on the economy, on the real challenges facing Israel. It will be a government that chooses good.”

“This government is being formed because it’s the majority. There were elections, we have a majority, we’re forming a government. That’s democracy, that’s its strength, that’s the choice Israel made,” Lapid also said.

