Israel’s PM, CIA Head Meet in Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Wednesday in at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv with US Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns. In addition to discussing tightening intelligence and security cooperation between their two countries, they discussed the current situation in the Middle East, with an emphasis on Iran, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. They also discussed options for expanding and deepening regional cooperation.

Also attending the meeting were Mossad chief David Barnea, the head of the National Security Council official, Eyal Hulata, the prime minister’s military secretary, Maj. Gen. Avi Gil, and Bennett’s diplomatic adviser Shimrit Meir.

Burns met on Tuesday evening with Barnea to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue and additional regional challenges about which the organizations will cooperate. It is Burns’ first visit since assuming office in March.