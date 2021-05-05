51 Lawmakers Back Lapid for Israel’s PM as President Holds Consultations

Parties representing 51 Knesset seats have recommended opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a new government, a day after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu returned the mandate because he was unable to cobble together a ruling government coalition. Israel’s president began consultations with party representatives on Wednesday in order to decide who to ask to form a new government after Netanyahu returned the mandate because he was unable to cobble together a ruling government coalition.

President Reuven Rivlin met on Wednesday morning with Lapid, the next highest vote getter in the March 23 election, who he is expected to nominate to try and form a government coalition. Rivlin also met with Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett, who requested the opportunity to form the government, according to a statement from the president’s office. The other parties were asked to indicate their choices in writing. Rivlin has until Friday to announce a select his choice. He could also opt to throw the choice to the full Knesset.

Lapid and Bennett have been in talks to form a unity government made up of parties from the right, left and center. If no government can be formed the country will go to its fifth election in less than three years.