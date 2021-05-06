Defend Press Freedom

Israel’s President Gives Lapid Mandate to Form Government
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, left, meets with Yesh Atid party head Yair Lapid to discuss the mandate to form a government in the President's Residence in Jerusalem on May 5, 2021, a day after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced that he failed to form a government and returned the mandate. (Haim Zach/GPO)
News Updates
form government
Yair Lapid
President Reuven Rivlin

Israel’s President Gives Lapid Mandate to Form Government

The Media Line Staff
05/06/2021

Israel’s Opposition Leader Yair Lapid will have 28 days to form a new Israeli government after President Reuven Rivlin transferred the mandate to him on Wednesday evening. Lapid got the nod a day after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu returned the mandate, saying he was unable to muster a government coalition in the wake of Israel’s fourth election in two years.

Lapid and Yamina party head Naftali Bennett reported will enter serious talks to form a unity government made up of parties from the right, center and left-wing.

“From the number of recommendations, it is clear that Member of Knesset Yair Lapid could form a government that has the confidence of the Knesset, despite there being many difficulties,” Rivlin said on Wednesday night in a televised address announcing the nomination.

“My fellow Israelis, we have been caught in a maze – if not a political crisis – for some time now. But we must not allow these difficulties to undermine our faith that we are on the right path, and that we can continue to build the sovereignty of the Israeli people here. Whatever it takes, we will know how to come out of this stronger, unified, on the highway guided by Israeli society,” Rivlin said.

