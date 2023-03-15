Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s President Herzog Presents Compromise on Judicial Reform
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses the nation on Feb. 12, 2023, calling for dialogue over controversial judicial reforms. (Screenshot)
News Updates
Isaac Herzog
judicial reform
compromise

Israel’s President Herzog Presents Compromise on Judicial Reform

The Media Line Staff
03/15/2023

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog in a live national broadcast presented what he called the “people’s directive” for compromise on judicial reform. He said that the issue has brought Israel to the brink of a civil war.

“Those who think that a civil war is something that we could not reach, have no idea,” he said. “In my life, in the worst nightmares, I never thought I would hear such words, even if it is from a very small minority of people. I heard startling rhetoric. I heard real, deep hatred. I heard people — from all the parties that the idea of blood in the streets no longer shocks them.”

Under the compromise, the quasi-constitutional Basic Laws will have four readings in the Knesset, with the fourth reading requiring a majority of 80 votes to pass, and the Supreme Court will not be involved in the creation or amendment of Basic Laws. The Judicial Selection Committee that appoints judges to the Supreme Court would consist of four members of the coalition, two members of the opposition, three judges and two representatives of the public appointed by the justice minister with the approval of the Supreme Court president, and seven of the 11 committee members must vote for a judge in order to appoint them. Other parts of the compromise include requiring a two-thirds majority in Knesset to repeal existing laws, and the drawing up of an agreement for an amended military recruitment law.

“We are in the midst of a deep and worrying crisis. But I really believe with all my heart that today we also face a major, historic opportunity,” he also said.

Herzog’s presentation of the compromise was made without the agreement of the coalition, following negotiations between the Herzog’s representatives and the coalition earlier in the day.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.