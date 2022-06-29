Israel’s President Met King Abdullah in Jordan
Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, met this week with Jordan’s King Abdullah at his royal palace in Amman. The meeting, announced on Wednesday after media inquiries, was held at the king’s invitation; the leaders “discussed deep strategic issues, at both bilateral and regional levels,” according to a statement issued by Herzog’s office.
The meeting, which Herzog conducted in coordination with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, also “addressed the protection of stable Israeli-Jordanian relations and the need for dialogue with all actors in the region,” according to the statement.
The meeting comes ahead of a visit to the Middle East by US President Joe Biden.