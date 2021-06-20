Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin Set to Visit Biden at White House

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin will visit the White House on June 28, US President Joe Biden’s press secretary announced.

“President Rivlin’s visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people. It will be an opportunity to consult about the many challenges and opportunities facing the region, White House spokesman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday.

“As President Rivlin approaches the end of his term, this visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years,” she also said. Rivlin will officially hand over his duties to Isaac Herzog on July 7.

While in the US, Rivlin also will meet with officials at the United Nations in New York as well as with Jewish leaders.