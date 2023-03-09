Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s President Slams Judicial Reform, Urges Sides To Find Solution
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses the nation on Feb. 12, 2023, calling for dialogue over controversial judicial reforms. (Screenshot)
News Updates
Isaac Herzog
judicial reform

Israel’s President Slams Judicial Reform, Urges Sides To Find Solution

The Media Line Staff
03/09/2023

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog criticized the current judicial reform legislation, saying the bills are “wrong, bullying and endanger our democratic foundations” in a prime-time address on Thursday evening, and said that he is “working around the clock” to find a solution.

“What is happening here is a tragedy,” Herzog also said, adding that the judicial reform legislation making its way through the Knesset “should disappear,” in his most blatant criticism of the government’s planned reforms. “We are at the point of no return. It’s do or die,” Herzog said.

Herzog made the address hours after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu left the country for Italy; Netanyahu reportedly was not aware that Herzog planned the address.

His address comes after a planned “day of resistance” by opponents of the legislation, which saw a key highway through Tel Aviv blocked by protesters, leading to violent confrontations between protesters and police. The rallies were continuing in some places during the evening.

Herzog called on the government and the opposition to enter into negotiations and agree on a compromise deal on the judicial reform legislation. He added that the gaps are narrowing between the two sides.

“If you choose to continue down the path you’ve walked so far, the chaos will be on you. History will judge you. Take responsibility, now,” he said.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.