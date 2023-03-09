Israel’s President Slams Judicial Reform, Urges Sides To Find Solution

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog criticized the current judicial reform legislation, saying the bills are “wrong, bullying and endanger our democratic foundations” in a prime-time address on Thursday evening, and said that he is “working around the clock” to find a solution.

“What is happening here is a tragedy,” Herzog also said, adding that the judicial reform legislation making its way through the Knesset “should disappear,” in his most blatant criticism of the government’s planned reforms. “We are at the point of no return. It’s do or die,” Herzog said.

Herzog made the address hours after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu left the country for Italy; Netanyahu reportedly was not aware that Herzog planned the address.

His address comes after a planned “day of resistance” by opponents of the legislation, which saw a key highway through Tel Aviv blocked by protesters, leading to violent confrontations between protesters and police. The rallies were continuing in some places during the evening.

Herzog called on the government and the opposition to enter into negotiations and agree on a compromise deal on the judicial reform legislation. He added that the gaps are narrowing between the two sides.

“If you choose to continue down the path you’ve walked so far, the chaos will be on you. History will judge you. Take responsibility, now,” he said.