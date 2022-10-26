Donate
Israel’s President To Show US Evidence of Russian Use of Iranian Drones
Drone stabilizers seen in this UAV that exploded in Ukraine have Iranian origins as seen in their identical structure, dimensions and numbering, despite the attempt to obscure their Iranian origins by adding Russia stamps. (Office of the Israel President)
News Updates
Drones
Iran
Iran-Russia
Isaac Herzog

The Media Line Staff
10/26/2022

During his current visit to the United States, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will present US government officials with evidence that Russia is using Iranian drones in its war against Ukraine. He will bring to these meetings images that prove this, his office said Tuesday night in a statement.

Through a visual analysis, the Israeli defense establishment has established that there are UAV fragments in Ukraine that are identical to those developed in Iran. Despite Iranian denials and attempts to obscure their Iranian origins by adding Russian stamps, the photos show that the drone stabilizers are identical in their structure, dimensions, and numbering, the President’s Office said. It is also possible to compare the Iranian-made drone engine presented at an expo in Iran in October 2014 with engines of drones downed in Ukraine, which show that these are the same engine, integrated into Shahed-136 drones, also known as kamikaze drones.

“Yet again, Iran has proven that it cannot be trusted and wherever there is killing, destruction, and hatred – it is there. Iranian weapons play a key role in destabilizing our world, and the international community must learn its lessons, now and in the future,” Herzog said in a statement.

“The world must speak with Iran in the same language: a tough, united, and uncompromising language. As we are repeatedly discovering, for every hesitation about Iran—there is a price. In recent months, the Iranian regime has shown the world its true colors, which Israel has known for years. Nobody can ignore that the Iranian regime uses violence against its own citizens and is brutally suppressing the hijab protests with blatant human rights violations,” he also said.

Herzog arrived in the US on Monday night, and on Tuesday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US energy envoy Amos Hochstein, who brokered the maritime borders agreement between Israel and Lebanon, as well as US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other US lawmakers. He is scheduled to meet on Wednesday with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and President Joe Biden.

