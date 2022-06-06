Israel’s Shaky Coalition Gov’t Fails To Pass Key Vote

In a new blow to the shaky center-right-left coalition government of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, failed on Monday night to pass the first reading of a bill to renew the application of Israeli law to Israeli citizens living in the West Bank. Opposition to the measure – which must be renewed every five years – from right-wing parties in the opposition was expected, not because they oppose the law in principle but because they have vowed to use every opportunity to bring down the government. But two members of Knesset from parties in the coalition – Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi and Ra’am MK Mazen Ghanaim – also voted against the bill. In addition, three MKs from the Islamist United Arab Party, along with Yamina rebel MK Idit Silman, absented themselves from the plenum rather than voting for or against the bill. The bill was ultimately defeated by a vote of 52 to 58. While the bill could still pass the three readings needed to make it law before the end of this month, the chances now seem slim.