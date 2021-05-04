Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s State Comptroller to Open Meron Tragedy Probe
On Mount Meron, the road to the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, on April 30, 2021, hours after the stampede that killed 45 pilgrims. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
News Updates
Mount Meron
State Comptroller
investigation

Israel’s State Comptroller to Open Meron Tragedy Probe

The Media Line Staff
05/04/2021

Israel’s state comptroller will investigate the crowd crush that killed 45 pilgrims, including 16 children at Mount Meron during the annual Lag b’Omer festival.

“This was a disaster that could have been prevented. Now it is incumbent upon us to evaluate and probe how to prevent another incident like this,” State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said on Monday.

The investigation will look at the decisions of political leaders, and the work of police and rescuers, he said. The investigation also will look at the management of the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, the 2nd century sage whose life is celebrated during the festival.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims visit the gravesite over the course of the festival. There were believed to be some 100,000 visitors, mostly Hasidic Jews, at the site on Thursday night when the crowd crush occurred.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.