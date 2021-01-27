Israel’s Threats Are ‘Psychological Warfare,’ Iranian Official Says

An Iranian official said that threats by Israel’s top general, Aviv Kochavi, amount to “psychological warfare.”

Kochavi, the Israel Defense Forces chief of staff, on Tuesday said in a public speech that the IDF is preparing several operational plans, in addition to existing plans, to attack Iran and shut down its nuclear program.

“Our people and the people of the region both are familiar with the rhetoric of the Zionist regime’s officials. They talk more and seek psychological warfare, and they have virtually no plan and no ability to do so,” Mahmoud Vaezi, the Iranian president’s chief of staff, told reporters on Wednesday, the state-run ISNA news agency reported.

He said he has faith in the Biden Administration’s ability to see through Israel’s rhetoric. “I think the new U.S. administration is independent like other countries” he said. He called former President Donald Trump’s White House adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a “functionary of the Zionists in Washington” who served the interests of Israel.