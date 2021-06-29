Israel’s Yair Lapid Lands in UAE to Begin Historic Visit

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid landed in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday morning, marking the first official visit by an Israeli government minister to the UAE since they countries signed the Abraham Accords normalizing relations nearly a year ago.

Lapid was met at the airport by UAE Minister of State Ahmed Al Sayegh. He also is scheduled to meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, State Minister for Economic Matters Ahmed Al Sayegh and Culture Minister Noura Al Kaabi. He also will meet with members of the Jewish communities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai where he will inaugurate diplomatic missions.

Lapid also will visit Israel’s pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 trade fair.