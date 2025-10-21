Istanbul Hosts Global Push To Tame Wildfires With Tech and Policy

Turkey launched the five-day İstanbul Forest Innovation Week on Monday, convening delegates from roughly 75 countries, 30 international organizations, and more than 400 experts in İstanbul to tackle worsening wildfires tied to climate change through tools such as artificial intelligence, drones, and satellite monitoring. The meeting, hosted with the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), aims to share technology and policy that can cut fire risk and speed recovery.

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said the government has responded to more than 7,000 forest fires so far in 2025. He reported that about 64% of Turkey’s forests fall within fire-prone zones and that 96% of blazes trace back to human activity. The country expanded its aerial firefighting fleet and early-warning systems after the deadly 2021 fire season and now integrates satellite feeds and unmanned aircraft into routine patrols, reflecting a broader Mediterranean pattern of hotter, drier summers.

At the opening, Juliette Biao Koudenoukpo, director of the UNFF Secretariat, said about 13.5 million hectares of forests were “burned globally in 2024—an area roughly the size of Greece.” Nabil Gangi, FAO’s deputy regional representative for Europe and Central Asia, urged governments and industry “to balance our economic ambitions in ways that do not harm nature.”

Organizers say the week will surface best practices on prevention, community preparedness, and cross-border cooperation—areas that have gained urgency as lightning-fast fires, heat waves, and drought strain response capacity. Sessions will also examine how insurers, utilities, and land managers can price risk and restore biodiversity while protecting towns built at the forest edge.