Italian PM Warns Iran Hormuz Fee Plan Could Disrupt Global Trade as Coalition Seeks to Secure Strait

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned that Iran’s proposal to impose fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz could disrupt global trade and energy flows, as Italy joined a UK-led effort involving more than 30 countries to restore secure navigation through the key waterway, Reuters reported.

Speaking to the lower house of parliament, Meloni said, “If Iran were to succeed in obtaining the authority to apply additional tariffs to transits through the Strait, this could still lead to economic consequences and shifts in trade flows.” She added, “We are already working with the UK-led coalition for the Strait of Hormuz, which includes more than 30 countries, to try to build security conditions that allow for the full restoration of freedom of navigation and supply.”

The remarks come as maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted following the war with Iran. Threats to close the waterway and attacks on infrastructure have sharply reduced oil flows through the passage, a critical global shipping route.

Since Wednesday’s ceasefire, tensions have eased slightly, but uncertainty persists and shipping activity has not yet returned to normal levels.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, with about 20% of global oil and gas supplies moving through it daily. Disruptions to traffic in the strait can quickly affect global markets, driving up energy prices and straining supply chains.

Italy signaled limits to its involvement in maritime security operations. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo ⁠Salvini said on Wednesday that Italy would not deploy naval vessels to patrol the area without authorization from the United Nations.

The proposed coalition effort aims to stabilize conditions in the strait and ensure continued access for global energy shipments, as governments monitor the situation following the ceasefire and assess the risks of renewed escalation.