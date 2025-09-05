Italian Police Arrest Armed Turkish Suspects in Alleged Plot to Attack Viterbo Festival

Italian authorities foiled a possible attack in the city of Viterbo on September 3, arresting two Turkish nationals hours before the annual Trasporto della Macchina di Santa Rosa festival. The men, detained in a bed and breakfast overlooking the final stop of the centuries-old religious procession, were found with a submachine gun, pistols, and dozens of rounds of ammunition. A third suspect escaped and is still at large.

The state police, supported by antiterrorism officers, special forces, and rooftop snipers, secured the area while tens of thousands of spectators filled the city’s historic center, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The decision to keep the public lights on, breaking with tradition that the procession occurs in darkness, was made to enhance security. Among the approximately 40,000 attendees were Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli, the Israeli ambassador, and other officials, who were escorted to safety once the arrests were made.

Investigators believe the suspects may be connected to the network of Turkish mob boss Barış Boyun, who was captured in May in Bagnai. Italian police dismantled several of Boyun’s cells last year, and arrests of his associates have continued throughout 2024, including the detention of Ismail Atiz in August on charges ranging from extortion to firearms offenses.

Although some reports suggested a possible link to Islamist groups such as ISIS-Khorasan, prosecutors have not confirmed a terrorist motive. Cross checks with Turkish authorities indicated the two detainees had no prior record in Italy but strong ties to organized crime. Both men have refused to answer questions.

Interior Ministry officials stressed that the festival would proceed, with heightened security, to avoid disruption of one of Viterbo’s most important cultural and religious traditions. “Anything could have happened, but law enforcement prevented it by coordinating perfectly,” a senior police official said.