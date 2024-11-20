Italy Clarifies Hezbollah, Not Israel, Responsible for Attack on UN Base in Lebanon

Italy’s defense ministry clarified Tuesday that Hezbollah, not Israel, was responsible for an attack on a UN peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, speaking in Brussels, had blamed Israel for the strike on the UNIFIL base in Chamaa, where a large contingent of Italian peacekeepers are stationed. A ministry source later told AFP that Crosetto had spoken on “partial information,” adding, “Hezbollah was responsible for the attack.”

The attack involved eight rockets striking the base, though none hit areas with personnel, and no serious injuries were reported. UNIFIL, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, was established in 1978 to monitor the volatile border region between Israel and Lebanon and currently fields over 9,300 troops. Italy, contributing around 1,000 troops, is the largest European participant in the mission. Other major contributors include Indonesia and India.

Tuesday’s incident comes amid Israel’s escalating military operations against the powerful Iranian-backed militia in Lebanon, which has seen UNIFIL report increased attacks on its personnel since the conflict erupted last year.

Israel has consistently denied its forces deliberately targeting UNIFIL troops or facilities while also criticizing the international force for allowing Hezbollah to remilitarize and establish a stronghold in southern Lebanon in violation of UN Resolution 1701, which ended the last major conflict between the two parties in 2006.