Italy Orders Israeli Companies Removed From Rome Airport Counter-Drone Project

In a decision carrying significant diplomatic as well as legal implications, Italy’s Council of State has ordered “Aeroporti di Roma” (ADR) to replace the Israeli consortium responsible for the counter-drone protection system at Rome Fiumicino Airport with the Italian electronic warfare company ELT (Elettronica S.p.A.).

According to the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, the ruling effectively removes two Israeli defense companies—Altintech and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the manufacturer of Israel’s renowned Iron Dome air defense system—from one of Italy’s most strategically important civilian infrastructure projects. The decision could attract attention well beyond the procurement dispute, as it affects a high-profile Israeli defense presence in a major European airport.

A ruling was overturned in a May 2024 ruling by the Regional Administrative Court of Lazio, which had previously upheld the award of the contract to the Israeli consortium. ADR has now been given 60 days to finalize a contract with ELT.

The court also ordered that the case file be transmitted to the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office, which will evaluate whether criminal investigations are warranted regarding the procurement process.

Central to the judgment is the classification of the radar installed at Fiumicino (Rome International Airport). Technical experts from Italy’s Ministry of Defense concluded that the system qualifies as military equipment, citing its technical characteristics, its classification under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, and its registration in Italy’s national registry of military equipment. According to the ruling, the necessary authorizations for importing and operating such military material were not in place.

ADR has maintained that the radar is a dual-use system already employed at other European airports and for protecting major public events. The airport operator stated it will fully comply with the ruling while ensuring that airport security and counter-drone operations continue uninterrupted.