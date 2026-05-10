‘It’s Yours, Netanyahu’: Bennett Accuses Government of Trying To Escape October 7 Responsibility

A fresh political clash erupted over responsibility for the October 7 massacre after Israeli Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar suggested the roots of the attack lay in the previous Bennett-Lapid government, prompting a furious response from former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“The outgoing government has opened another campaign to escape responsibility for the blood of those murdered on October 7,” Bennett wrote. “It won’t help. It’s yours, Netanyahu. And it’s not AI.”

Zohar’s remarks, made during a radio interview earlier in the day, quickly triggered backlash across the opposition. While the Likud minister acknowledged that the massacre itself took place under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, he argued that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar identified an opportunity during the period when Bennett and Yair Lapid were in power.

The comments touched one of the most explosive questions in Israeli politics nearly three years after the attack: who bears responsibility for the failure that led to October 7.

Bennett did not limit himself to rejecting the accusation. Instead, he tried to turn the debate back toward Netanyahu’s long-standing Gaza policy.

“You transferred suitcases of dollars to Hamas,” Bennett said in his statement. “You allowed the terror monster to grow on the border. You contained the rockets and the incendiary balloons. You surrendered to Hamas and Hezbollah.”

The unusually direct wording reflects the atmosphere surrounding the approaching election campaign, where October 7 continues to dominate public debate. In recent months, coalition and opposition figures have increasingly fought not only over the military failure itself, but also over the years of political and security policy that preceded it.

Bennett also announced that if his Together party forms the next government, it will set up an official probe into the failures leading up to October 7.

“We will establish a state commission of inquiry into the failure of the massacre,” he said. “You will not succeed in escaping anymore.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also attacked Zohar’s remarks, arguing that Netanyahu and his coalition were the ones in power on October 7 and controlled Israel’s defense establishment when the attack occurred.

At the same time, the Yashar party led by former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot accused ministers from the current government of trying to rewrite the political record before elections. The October Council, which represents some families affected by the attack, said once again that only an independent state commission can determine how the disaster developed and who failed.

The confrontation has reopened another sensitive issue as well. Zohar had already faced criticism months ago after opposing the use of the word “massacre” in legislation connected to the official memorial day for October 7 victims.

Now, critics inside the opposition argue that the latest comments are part of a broader effort by coalition figures to gradually shift the public discussion away from the government that was in office during the attack itself.

For Bennett, the exchange serves another political purpose. Since returning to frontline politics and joining forces with Lapid under the Together framework, he has tried to present himself not only as an electoral alternative to Netanyahu, but also as someone willing to confront the broader “conceptzia” that guided Israeli policy toward Hamas for years before October 7.

As election season intensifies, the struggle over the narrative of October 7 is becoming inseparable from the battle over Israel’s political future.