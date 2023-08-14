Donate
Jack Lew Tipped as New US Ambassador to Israel Amid Political Tensions
The Media Line Staff
08/14/2023

Former US Treasury Secretary Jack Lew is expected to be nominated as the new US ambassador to Israel, according to a report by Axios, citing three sources. The move comes as the Biden Administration pushes for a significant diplomatic agreement with Saudi Arabia that may encompass a normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Saudi Arabia maintains that the formation of a Palestinian state is a prerequisite for any such accord, a stipulation not endorsed by the Israeli coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The successor to former Ambassador Tom Nides will navigate a challenging political terrain, with Netanyahu’s coalition promoting a contentious judicial reform. The Netanyahu government’s initiative has been met with significant resistance, resulting in prolonged street demonstrations by Israelis and concerns from the Biden Administration. Lew, 67, an Orthodox Jew, served from 1992 to 1993 as the executive director of the Washington-based Center for Middle East Research, which has been described as a centrist pro-peace think tank. His extensive government experience includes having served not only as treasury secretary in the Obama Administration but as the White House chief of staff and director of the Office of Management and Budget. The White House has yet to officially confirm the nomination.

