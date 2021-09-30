Jake Sullivan Meets With Egyptian President Sisi in Cairo

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo on Wednesday, and suggested that Egypt could help bring about peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Sullivan reportedly emphasized US President Joe Biden’s commitment to a two-state solution, according to Reuters. The discussion also reportedly included Egypt’s role in brokering and helping to maintain a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as well as the reconstruction in Gaza. Sullivan also brought up Egypt’s record on human rights and suggested that progress in human rights in Egypt could be linked to US security assistance for Egypt, Reuters reported.

Sullivan is on a swing through the Middle East, arriving in Cairo after visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk also was part of the meeting.