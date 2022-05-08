The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jared Kushner Private-Equity Fund to Invest Saudi Money in Israeli Startups
Jared Kushner speaking at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit in Washington, DC, July 23, 2019. (Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Jared Kushner
Saudi Arabia
start-ups
Israel

Jared Kushner Private-Equity Fund to Invest Saudi Money in Israeli Startups

The Media Line Staff
05/08/2022

Jared Kushner plans to use his new private-equity fund to invest millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia into Israeli startup companies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the investment plan. Kushner’s Affinity Partners has raised over $3 billion, $2 billion of which comes from the Saudi sovereign-wealth fund. The Saudis agreed that their money could be used to invest in Israeli companies prior to committing the funds, the WSJ reported. Affinity already has chosen the first two Israeli firms in which it will invest, according to the report.

It will be the first time that the Saudi Public Investment Fund will put money into Israel, a county with which it does not have diplomatic relations, according to the report, and is seen as a way to lay the groundwork toward normalization.

Kushner, in an interview with the WSJ, called his investment plans an extension of his work in the White House to advance ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors, which includes the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements signed between Israel and four Arab and north African countries.

Kushner and the WSJ report did not name the Israeli firms that would benefit from the Saudi investment. Kushner has met with Israeli startups working on subjects from healthcare and agriculture to software and cyber.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.