This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jared Kushner to lead US delegation to Israel and Morocco
Jared Kushner speaking at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit in Washington, DC, July 23, 2019. (Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Jared Kushner
Morocco
normalization

Jared Kushner to lead US delegation to Israel and Morocco

The Media Line Staff
12/15/2020

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner will lead a US delegation to Israel and Morocco next week, Reuters reported Tuesday citing a senior administration official.

The delegations, which in a first will take a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat, will discuss the normalization deal between Israel and Morocco, first announced last week. It is the fourth deal that the United States has brokered between Israel and an Arab nation, after United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

Kushner is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu when he arrives in Israel on Monday, according to the report.

In September, Kushner accompanied Israeli officials to the United Arab Emirates to complete their normalization deal.

In announcing the Morocco-Israel normalization last week, President Donald Trump also recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara, which is claimed by the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

The Trump Administration reportedly turned down repeated overtures in the past by Netanyahu to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for Morocco opening up official diplomatic relations, but was met with heavy opposition, primarily from then-national security adviser John Bolton.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.