Jared Kushner to lead US delegation to Israel and Morocco

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner will lead a US delegation to Israel and Morocco next week, Reuters reported Tuesday citing a senior administration official.

The delegations, which in a first will take a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat, will discuss the normalization deal between Israel and Morocco, first announced last week. It is the fourth deal that the United States has brokered between Israel and an Arab nation, after United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

Kushner is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu when he arrives in Israel on Monday, according to the report.

In September, Kushner accompanied Israeli officials to the United Arab Emirates to complete their normalization deal.

In announcing the Morocco-Israel normalization last week, President Donald Trump also recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara, which is claimed by the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

The Trump Administration reportedly turned down repeated overtures in the past by Netanyahu to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for Morocco opening up official diplomatic relations, but was met with heavy opposition, primarily from then-national security adviser John Bolton.