JD Vance Warns Tehran Unwilling To Work Through ‘Red Lines’ Even as Iranian FM Calls Talks ‘Constructive’ 

US Vice President JD Vance said Washington and Tehran remain divided over key conditions in nuclear talks, signaling limits to diplomacy even as both sides agreed to continue discussions following a recent round in Geneva.

Speaking to Fox News, Vance said the negotiations showed mixed results. “In some ways it went well. They agreed to meet afterward,” he said. “But in other ways, it was very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through.” He said one of those red lines is preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Although Tehran has repeatedly claimed its nuclear program is intended for peaceful purposes, Vance reports seeing evidence to the contrary. “There are a number of things that make it clear that they are interested in acquiring a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Vance added that President Donald Trump is seeking a resolution that ensures Iran cannot acquire such a weapon, whether through diplomacy or other means. “We’re going to keep on working it,” Vance said, adding that the president “reserves the ability to say when he thinks that diplomacy has reached its natural end.”

The US assessment contrasted with comments from Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who described the Geneva talks as “constructive” and said the sides had reached an understanding on “guiding principles.” An Israeli official told Channel 13 that Araghchi’s remarks were a “smokescreen” and said “the odds for a deal are low.”

Israeli leaders have expressed skepticism that negotiations will produce a viable agreement. Speaking last week at the Conference of Presidents’ 51st Annual National Leadership Mission, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “I will not hide from you that I expressed my skepticism of any deal with Iran because, frankly, Iran is reliable on one thing: they lie and they cheat.”

Netanyahu said any agreement should address Iran’s ballistic missile program, citing a 300-kilometer range limit under the Missile Technology Control Regime. “There’s an MTCR limitation of 300 kilometers, and Iran is supposed to adhere to it. Of course, it doesn’t,” he said. He added that a deal should also address Iran’s support for regional allied groups and require a halt to uranium enrichment and expanded inspections.

Before the first US-Iran meeting, Tehran insisted talks be confined to nuclear issues, excluding topics such as ballistic missiles and human rights. In January, the Iranian regime carried out a severe crackdown on protests, killing thousands in two days, according to human rights organizations.