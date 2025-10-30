Jerusalem Braces for ‘Million Man’ Ultra-Orthodox Rally Against Military Draft

Massive traffic disruptions are expected in and around Jerusalem on Thursday as hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox men gather for what organizers are calling a “million man” protest against military conscription. Police said Highway 1, the main Jerusalem–Tel Aviv route, will be closed to private vehicles from noon until the event concludes, while schools, public transit, and city roads will face widespread shutdowns.

The rally, scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. near the capital’s main entrance, will be one of the largest ultra-Orthodox demonstrations in a decade. It comes amid a government crackdown on draft evasion, which has led to the arrest of more than 870 yeshiva students—around 7 percent of those classified as draft dodgers.

Organizers say the protest will unite almost every stream of Haredi society, from Sephardic factions represented by Shas to Ashkenazi groups such as Degel Hatorah. The Hasidic Agudat Yisrael bloc has rejected compromise on conscription legislation, while the radical Jerusalem Faction plans to boycott the rally. There will be no speeches or main stage; instead, demonstrators will recite prayers and passages from Psalms.

Police announced that approximately 2,000 officers will be deployed across Jerusalem to maintain order—a security presence comparable to that of the city’s annual Pride parade, which draws about 10,000 people. Officers will man checkpoints along Highway 1, allowing only residents with identification to pass through. Inside the city, major routes including Jaffa Street, Ben Zvi Street, Herzl Boulevard, and Shazar Boulevard will be closed.

Public transport will operate on a limited basis. The Jerusalem Light Rail will suspend service through the city center, and two bus lines, 54 and 89, will be canceled. Transportation Minister Miri Regev said rail and bus operators will increase service leading up to the event to accommodate demonstrators.

The Mateh Yehuda Regional Council announced that schools between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv would close Thursday due to travel disruptions. In contrast, Jerusalem’s schools are expected to remain open but have been advised to monitor conditions throughout the day.

The protest highlights growing tensions between Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community and the government over the long-contested issue of military service exemptions.