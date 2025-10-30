Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jerusalem Braces for ‘Million Man’ Ultra-Orthodox Rally Against Military Draft
Ultra-Orthodox Jews hold up signs during a demonstration against drafting to the IDF on April 11, 2024 in Jerusalem. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Jerusalem Braces for ‘Million Man’ Ultra-Orthodox Rally Against Military Draft

The Media Line Staff
10/30/2025

Massive traffic disruptions are expected in and around Jerusalem on Thursday as hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox men gather for what organizers are calling a “million man” protest against military conscription. Police said Highway 1, the main Jerusalem–Tel Aviv route, will be closed to private vehicles from noon until the event concludes, while schools, public transit, and city roads will face widespread shutdowns.

The rally, scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. near the capital’s main entrance, will be one of the largest ultra-Orthodox demonstrations in a decade. It comes amid a government crackdown on draft evasion, which has led to the arrest of more than 870 yeshiva students—around 7 percent of those classified as draft dodgers.

Organizers say the protest will unite almost every stream of Haredi society, from Sephardic factions represented by Shas to Ashkenazi groups such as Degel Hatorah. The Hasidic Agudat Yisrael bloc has rejected compromise on conscription legislation, while the radical Jerusalem Faction plans to boycott the rally. There will be no speeches or main stage; instead, demonstrators will recite prayers and passages from Psalms.

Police announced that approximately 2,000 officers will be deployed across Jerusalem to maintain order—a security presence comparable to that of the city’s annual Pride parade, which draws about 10,000 people. Officers will man checkpoints along Highway 1, allowing only residents with identification to pass through. Inside the city, major routes including Jaffa Street, Ben Zvi Street, Herzl Boulevard, and Shazar Boulevard will be closed.

Public transport will operate on a limited basis. The Jerusalem Light Rail will suspend service through the city center, and two bus lines, 54 and 89, will be canceled. Transportation Minister Miri Regev said rail and bus operators will increase service leading up to the event to accommodate demonstrators.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The Mateh Yehuda Regional Council announced that schools between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv would close Thursday due to travel disruptions. In contrast, Jerusalem’s schools are expected to remain open but have been advised to monitor conditions throughout the day.

The protest highlights growing tensions between Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community and the government over the long-contested issue of military service exemptions.

News Updates
Demonstrations
Hareidim
Jerusalem
Ultra-Orthodox conscription
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods