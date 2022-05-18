Jerusalem Day Flag March To Pass Through Muslim Quarter

The annual Jerusalem Day Flag March will enter the Old City of Jerusalem through the Damascus Gate and proceed through the Muslim Quarter, Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai announced on Wednesday. The traditional route of the march, which was changed last year due to threats from Hamas in Gaza, was reinstated despite increasing violence between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the West Bank, and a spate of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis.

Last year’s march was rerouted after threats from Hamas. Even though the route was changed, Hamas fired rockets from Gaza at Jerusalem during the march, which led to a 15-day conflict between Israel and terror groups in Gaza and to violence in mixed Jewish-Arab cities in Israel.