Jerusalem Day Flag March To Pass Through Muslim Quarter
Israelis dance with flags during a march marking Jerusalem Day on May 17, 2015 outside Jerusalem's Old City. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)
News Updates
Jerusalem Day
Flag March
Damascus Gate

Jerusalem Day Flag March To Pass Through Muslim Quarter

The Media Line Staff
05/18/2022

The annual Jerusalem Day Flag March will enter the Old City of Jerusalem through the Damascus Gate and proceed through the Muslim Quarter, Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai announced on Wednesday. The traditional route of the march, which was changed last year due to threats from Hamas in Gaza, was reinstated despite increasing violence between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the West Bank, and a spate of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis.

Last year’s march was rerouted after threats from Hamas. Even though the route was changed, Hamas fired rockets from Gaza at Jerusalem during the march, which led to a 15-day conflict between Israel and terror groups in Gaza and to violence in mixed Jewish-Arab cities in Israel.

