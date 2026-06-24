Jerusalem Grand Slam 2026 To Welcome Athletes From 29 Countries 

The Jerusalem Grand Slam 2026 will bring together approximately 76 athletes from 29 countries on Thursday, June 25, at the National Stadium in Givat Ram, Jerusalem, as the city hosts one of Israel’s leading international athletics competitions.

Organized with the involvement of the Jerusalem Municipality and the Israel Athletics Association, the event will feature competitors from Europe, North and South America, and Africa alongside many of Israel’s top track and field athletes.

Athletes from countries including the United States, Canada, Brazil, France, Greece, Ukraine, Hungary, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Ethiopia, and Uganda are expected to participate. The program will also include a 4×100-meter relay featuring national teams from Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland.

Among the Israeli competitors scheduled to take part are Blessing Afrifah, Yonatan Kapitolnik, Adva Cohen, Omri Shiff, Romi Tamir, Alina Drotman, and Mercy Afrifah.

For many athletes, the competition represents an opportunity to achieve qualification standards and collect ranking points ahead of the European Championships in August.

Now entering its third consecutive year, the Jerusalem Grand Slam has continued to expand its international profile and strengthen Jerusalem’s role as a venue for major sporting events.

Last year’s edition produced a notable achievement when Omri Shiff set a new Israeli record in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 49.82 seconds, ending a 34-year wait for a new national mark in the event.

In addition to the athletics competition, organizers said a family fan zone will operate at the stadium, offering interactive activities and entertainment for visitors.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said the event reflects “Jerusalem’s growing status on the global sports map,” adding that the city has continued to attract international athletes and invest in sports infrastructure.

Ami Baran, Chairman of the Israel Athletics Association, said the participation of athletes from 29 countries carries “great significance” and reflects efforts to continue bringing major international sporting events to Israel.

The Jerusalem Grand Slam 2026 is scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Givat Ram on Thursday, June 25.