Jerusalem Man Arrested for Western Wall Graffiti Vandalism That Compared Gaza War to Holocaust

Jerusalem police have arrested a man accused of defacing two of the city’s most prominent religious landmarks with anti-war graffiti referencing the conflict in Gaza.

Authorities said the 27-year-old suspect was detained Monday after the words “There is a Holocaust in Gaza” were found sprayed in Hebrew on the southern section of the Western Wall — the holiest place where Jews are permitted to pray — as well as on the exterior of the Great Synagogue. The graffiti at the Western Wall appeared near the Ezrat Yisrael platform, an egalitarian prayer area.

Police said the man will appear in court, where they will seek to extend his detention while building a case against him.

The vandalism drew swift condemnation from across Israel’s political and religious spectrum. Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, who oversees the Western Wall and other holy sites, called the act a “desecration” and said sacred spaces must not be used for political protest. “Police must investigate, identify those responsible for this desecration, and bring them to justice,” he said, adding that removal of the graffiti would be done with care to protect the ancient stones.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said he was “shocked” and pledged that police would act “with lightning speed” to address the incident. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich accused the perpetrators of forgetting “what it means to be Jewish.” Opposition leader Benny Gantz, a former defense minister, described the graffiti as “a crime against the entire Jewish people.”

The Western Wall, located in Jerusalem’s Old City and believed to be the site of the Holy Temple, came under Israeli control during the 1967 Arab Israeli war.

Police have linked the same suspect to both Monday’s acts of vandalism and are continuing their investigation.