Jerusalem Pushes Back on Palestinian Statehood Ahead of UN Vote on Postwar Gaza Plan 

Israeli leaders moved Sunday to reaffirm their rejection of Palestinian statehood as the UN Security Council prepares to vote on a resolution backing the US-driven Gaza ceasefire and postwar plan. The measure, scheduled for Monday, would endorse the framework brokered by President Donald Trump and launch an interim governing authority in Gaza supported by an international security contingent.

The latest draft departs from earlier versions by alluding to a future Palestinian state, triggering immediate pushback in Jerusalem. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ministers in a meeting that Israel’s stance “has not shifted,” insisting that no version of Palestinian statehood is acceptable to his government. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich demanded what he called a forceful and unambiguous answer to recent international recognition moves, urging the prime minister to state publicly that “no Palestinian state will ever arise” on Israeli land. Netanyahu dismissed the pressure, saying he needed neither “lectures” nor social-media reminders.

The UN debate unfolds as Jerusalem delivers a seemingly contradictory message to Washington: Israeli officials want any US sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia linked to a full normalization agreement with Israel. Two senior officials said Israel is not trying to block the deal outright but warned against transferring advanced aircraft “without any diplomatic return.” Riyadh, however, still conditions establishing diplomatic ties on what it calls a credible path toward Palestinian statehood, a demand Netanyahu continues to reject.

Still, President Trump said aboard Air Force One that he intends to raise normalization directly with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when the two leaders meet on Tuesday.

The proposed UN resolution would activate the second stage of the recent ceasefire, which halted more than two years of fighting. Israel has received the last 20 living hostages and nearly all 28 bodies held in Gaza, while releasing almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and returning more than 300 bodies as part of the agreement.