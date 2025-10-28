Jerusalem Team Maps New Immune Check on Candida

Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem said Monday that they have identified a previously unknown immune defense that helps the body control dangerous Candida infections. Working in Jerusalem and publishing their results in Nature Communications, the team found that eosinophils—white blood cells best known for roles in allergies and parasitic disease—can recognize Candida through a surface receptor called CD48. When CD48 detects a fungal protein known as Als6, eosinophils release potent substances that curb fungal growth.

The finding matters for hospitals, where Candida overgrowth can move from the mouth, gut, or skin into the bloodstream and organs, turning routine colonization into invasive disease. Invasive candidiasis is among the most common hospital-acquired fungal infections worldwide and is increasingly difficult to treat as resistance to standard antifungals such as azoles and echinocandins spreads. By mapping a precise handshake—CD48 on eosinophils binding Als6 on Candida—the study outlines a natural braking mechanism that could be harnessed in patients with weakened immunity.

Hebrew University said the discovery points toward two therapeutic paths: boosting eosinophil function to sharpen front-line defense, or designing drugs and biologics that enhance or mimic the CD48–Als6 interaction. Either approach could complement existing medications rather than replace them, potentially reducing drug doses, side effects, and the risk of resistance.

Candida, especially Candida albicans, is a normal part of human microbiota, but shifts in antibiotics, chemotherapy, or critical illness can tip the balance toward overgrowth and systemic infection. By showing how an allergy-linked cell targets a fungus, the research expands the playbook for antifungal immunity and offers a concrete target for next-generation treatments.