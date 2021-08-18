Jerusalem Wildfires Contained After 3 Days, 6,000 Acres Burned

Wildfires that consumed thousands of acres of woodland outside of Jerusalem were contained late Tuesday after a three-day effort. It is the worst fire near Jerusalem in several years.

A dozen firefighting planes and helicopters and some some 70 firefighting teams from Jerusalem and neighboring communities were joined by Palestinian firefighters and Israel’s Air Force to battle the blaze. Over 6,000 acres of woodland were burned in the conflagration. Hot temperatures and high winds contributed to the spread of the fires.

Most residents of several towns on the outskirts of Jerusalem who had been evacuated from their homes were allowed to return on Tuesday night.

The fire is believed to have been started by people, though it is unknown whether this was deliberate or due to negligence.