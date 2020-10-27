Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Jewish Community Center in Dubai to Open on QE2
Jewish Community Center in Dubai to Open on QE2

The Media Line Staff
10/27/2020

The first-ever Jewish community center in Dubai will open on the Queen Elizabeth 2 luxury cruise liner anchored in the city’s port. Holding kosher restaurants, synagogues, a kosher food store with ready-to-eat meals, a conference center, business centers, and a kosher culinary school for hotel chefs, the center is one of the first tangible fruits of the normalized diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. One of the new center’s goals is to be the focus of life for Jewish visitors, and for Israeli tourists who will be able to enter the UAE without requesting a visa. The ship will also serve as an information center showcasing Dubai’s attractions for Jewish and non-Jewish visitors.

