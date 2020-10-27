Jewish Community Center in Dubai to Open on QE2

The first-ever Jewish community center in Dubai will open on the Queen Elizabeth 2 luxury cruise liner anchored in the city’s port. Holding kosher restaurants, synagogues, a kosher food store with ready-to-eat meals, a conference center, business centers, and a kosher culinary school for hotel chefs, the center is one of the first tangible fruits of the normalized diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. One of the new center’s goals is to be the focus of life for Jewish visitors, and for Israeli tourists who will be able to enter the UAE without requesting a visa. The ship will also serve as an information center showcasing Dubai’s attractions for Jewish and non-Jewish visitors.