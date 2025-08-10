Jewish Father Assaulted in Montreal in Front of Children, Sparking Outcry and Calls for Action

Montreal police are investigating a disturbing assault on a Hasidic Jewish man that occurred in front of his young children in the city’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough. A widely shared video shows the attacker striking the victim multiple times before snatching his kippa and throwing it into a nearby fountain. The assailant fled the scene and remains at large.

The incident, which occurred late Friday, has sparked strong condemnation and renewed concern over rising antisemitism in Canada. Foreign Minister of Israel, Gideon Sa’ar, called the attack “shocking and stomach-turning,” warning it evoked “dark periods” in Jewish history. He urged Canada to step up its fight against antisemitism.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also weighed in, calling the assault “an appalling act of violence.” In a statement, he affirmed, “Everyone in Canada has an inalienable right to live in safety,” and expressed support for police efforts to identify and arrest the suspect.

Montreal’s Jewish community, one of the largest in Canada, has reported a marked increase in threats and violence since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Gaza conflict. Incidents have included firebombings at synagogues and gunfire near Jewish schools.

According to Statistics Canada, Jews remained the most targeted religious group in the country in 2024, with 920 reported hate crimes—a slight decrease from 2023, but still alarmingly high compared to 2022.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues.